IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mominul Haque becomes second Bangladesh batter to score Test century in India

The 35-year-old completed his 13th Test century in 172 balls with a sweep shot along the ground through backward square leg against Ravichandran Ashwin at the stroke of lunch.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 11:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque celebrates his century on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.
Bangladesh's Mominul Haque celebrates his century on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque celebrates his century on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: AP

Mominul Haque became just the second batter from Bangladesh to score a Test century in India during the fourth day’s play of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday.

The 35-year-old completed his 13th Test century in 172 balls with a sweep shot along the ground through backward square leg against Ashwin at the stroke of lunch, joining Mushfiqur Rahim in the list of Bangladesh centurions away against India.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4 live updates

The batter continued his sojourn at the crease after two and half days of play were lost due to rain at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. His knock was laced with 16 fours and one six.

The southpaw took his time early in the day, leaving balls outside the line of the stumps. When the spinners were employed, the Bangladesh batter let his intentions known, putting away sweep shots at regular intervals.

The former captain’s hundred took Bangladesh to 205/6 in 66 overs with just five sessions of play left in the Test match.

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

