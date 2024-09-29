MagazineBuy Print

Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh rose to World No. 4 in the latest FIDE live rankings after his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi lost to Turkiye’s Ediz Gurel in the German Bundesliga 2024-25 on Sunday.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 21:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh rose to World No. 4 in the latest FIDE live rankings.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh rose to World No. 4 in the latest FIDE live rankings. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh rose to World No. 4 in the latest FIDE live rankings. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M/The Hindu

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh rose to World No. 4 in the latest FIDE live rankings after his compatriot Arjun Erigaisi lost to Turkiye’s Ediz Gurel in the German Bundesliga 2024-25 on Sunday.

Arjun, who was previously the top ranked Indian, was pushed two places down to the fifth spot in the live rankings after the loss.

Gukesh replaced his Chess Olympiad teammate as the highest-rated Indian chess player in the live rankings.

FIDE LIVE RATING LIST
1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - 2830.8
2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2802.0
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2795.8
4. D Gukesh (IND) - 2794.1
5. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) - 2789.9

Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana are ahead of Gukesh, who had a brilliant run at the Chess Olympiad and will face Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship.

The World Chess Championship will take place in Singapore between 25 November and 13 December 2024.

The loss to Gurel cost Arjun a 7.3 Elo rating as he sits in fifth place with a live rating of 2789.9.

Five-time former World Champion, Viswanathan Anand is in 10th place with a 2751.0 rating.

