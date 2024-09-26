MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team

The Open and women’s champions, who were crowned in Budapest, were delighted with the felicitation, a day after meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 19:43 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya being presented with a chessboard signed by the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 winning team members at the SAI HQ in New Delhi.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya being presented with a chessboard signed by the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 winning team members at the SAI HQ in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Twitter
infoIcon

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya being presented with a chessboard signed by the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 winning team members at the SAI HQ in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Twitter

The Chess Olympiad champions were felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday.

The Open and women’s champions, who were crowned in Budapest, were delighted with the felicitation, a day after meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sports Minister, happy about Indian players asserting the country’s legacy in chess, emphasised that India’s strength lay not only in manpower but brainpower as well.

“The government is committed to create an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation,” he said.

READ: Chess Olympiad 2024: Vidit Gujrathi delighted to script history with India in Budapest

The Sports Minister emphasised that as India marched towards becoming a developed nation, the sporting achievements would play a crucial part in its global identity. He asked the gold medallists to share their journey of hard work, resilience and dedication with the youth of the nation to inspire them.

“You are youth icons and youth ambassadors. It is your responsibility to motivate the next generation to adopt the spirit of Nation first,” he said.

Apart from the team gold medals, four Indian players, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal also won gold on their board. The chess champions reiterated their resolve to continue on their path of excellence to make the nation proud in future.

Related Topics

Mansukh Mandaviya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. [Video] Indian women’s Chess Olympiad gold will inspire lots of girls to take up board game: Viswanathan Anand
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-0 MSC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Queen of chess and mother of Hanvika: Harika Dronavalli on challenges of navigating dual role
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Vidit Gujrathi delighted to script history with India in Budapest
    PTI
  4. AICF announces Rs 3.2 crore rewards for Olympiad-winning teams
    PTI
  5. Vidit Gujrathi replaced by Aravindh Chithambaram at Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. [Video] Indian women’s Chess Olympiad gold will inspire lots of girls to take up board game: Viswanathan Anand
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-0 MSC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment