MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness chess world’s best

Many of the game’s biggest names, like Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Hou Yifan are in London for the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the second edition of which opens Thursday.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 20:54 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the world chess governing body FIDE, this is a unique event in which every team comprises male, female and junior players. 
A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the world chess governing body FIDE, this is a unique event in which every team comprises male, female and junior players.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the world chess governing body FIDE, this is a unique event in which every team comprises male, female and junior players.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Friends House has a fascinating history. The neo-Georgian-style building on Eustace Road in central London won the Royal Institute of British Architects’ bronze medal in 1927 and has many tales to tell.

It was here that Mahatma Gandhi made his first public speech in London when he came for the Round Table Conference in 1931. One of Gandhi’s best-known admirers, Martin Luther King, was accorded a reception at this venue ahead of his Nobel Prize ceremony in 1964.

Six decades later, Friends House will host some of today’s great minds from a different sphere -- chess. Many of the game’s biggest names, like Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Hou Yifan are all here for the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the second edition of which opens Thursday.

A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the world chess governing body FIDE, this is a unique event in which every team comprises male, female and junior players. The points system is different too – four points for a win with black pieces and three with white. The time control is 20 minutes with no increment.

RELATED | GCL 2024 - All you need to know

The timing of the league could not have been better: right after India’s historic twin triumph at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest and before the World title match between Ding Liren and D. Gukesh starts in Singapore on November 23. Some of India’s gold medal winners from the Olympiad are here – Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, D. Harika and R. Vaishali.

At the Global Chess League, some of them will be playing against each other. It should be an interesting game when Praggnanandhaa takes on Arjun, for instance. “Such match-ups make the league exciting,” the league’s CEO Sameer Pathak told The Hindu. “And we are all also excited that all the tickets for the weekend are sold out.”

The teams:
Alpine SG Pipers: Magnus Carlsen, R. Praggnanandhaa, Richard Rapport, Kateryna Lagno and Daniel Dardha.
Triveni Continental Kings: Alireza Firouzja, Yi Wei, Timour Radjabov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Valentina Gunina and Javokhir Sindarov.
PBG Alaskan Knights: Anish Giri, Nodirbek Abdusattarov; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Tan Zhongyi, Alina Kashlinskaya and Nihal Sarin.
American Gambits: Hikaru Nakamura, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Yu Yangyi, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Elisabeth Paehtz and Jonas Buhl Bjerre.
Upgrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier--Lagrave, Vidit Gujrathi, Peter Svidler, Koneru Humpy, D. Harika and Raunak Sadhwani.
Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, Parham Maghsoodloo, R. Vaishali, Nurgyul Salimova and Volodar Murzin.

Related Topics

Global Chess League /

Viswanathan Anand /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Magnus Carlsen /

D Gukesh /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: South Africa posts 271/9 vs Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz beats defending champion Sinner to win China Open 2024
    AP
  5. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Indians in action, preview, teams, format, scoring system, timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
  5. After Chess Olympiad 2024 success, Gukesh to take his time for Ding Liren clash; Praggnanandhaa relieved with gold
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aliou Cisse to step down as Senegal head coach
    Reuters
  2. Global Chess League 2024: London’s Historical Friends House set to witness chess world’s best
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: South Africa posts 271/9 vs Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz beats defending champion Sinner to win China Open 2024
    AP
  5. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment