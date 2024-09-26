MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark

Anand admitted that he wouldn’t have imagined during his formative years about such a strong Indian contingent at an Olympiad.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 20:50 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand at a press conference.
FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand at a press conference. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Viswanathan Anand at a press conference. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

After erring at the last hurdle in 2022 in Chennai, India’s chess squads brought glory by winning the open and the women’s gold medals at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Viswanathan Anand, the iconic Grandmaster, has stated that retaining the titles will be a challenge two years hence.

“A chess team like in the Olympiad is a collection of the sum of the scores of four individual boards. That’s clear. But it shows the depth we have. One of the reasons I thought India was one of the favourites this year is simply because we could afford one or two accidents in every other round,” Anand said during a meet and greet organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai ahead of the Global Chess League.

“In every game, one or two boards could go wrong. You know that still the players are so prominent in many boards that things might work out for us. Now, I try to be realistic and imagine that in future Olympiads it won’t be this easy. That this was in fact a high watermark. But then again, especially in this generation, this very talented generation constantly surprises with what they can do.”

ALSO WATCH | [Video] Indian women’s Chess Olympiad gold will inspire lots of girls to take up board game: Viswanathan Anand

Anand admitted that he wouldn’t have imagined during his formative years about such a strong Indian contingent at an Olympiad. “I am not that much of a futurologist. I wouldn’t have been able to imagine that. But you could see that the popularity of the game was growing steadily for several decades. Slowly barrier after barrier is being crossed,” Anand said.

“If you look at it from that point of view, then I think what has happened in the last five years doesn’t come as such a big surprise. Though the extent of it, perhaps, or how quickly it happened is interesting. Just to remind people, we could have won two gold medals in Chennai (in 2022).”

Related Topics

Viswanathan Anand /

Global Chess League /

Chess Olympiad /

Chess Olympiad 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCB says it doesn’t have powers to assure Shakib Al Hasan’s safety when he returns to Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. CFC vs MSC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Lalremsanga Fanai scores as Mohammedan beats Chennaiyin 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark
    Team Sportstar
  2. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympiad-winning chess team
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Queen of chess and mother of Hanvika: Harika Dronavalli on challenges of navigating dual role
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: Vidit Gujrathi delighted to script history with India in Budapest
    PTI
  5. AICF announces Rs 3.2 crore rewards for Olympiad-winning teams
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCB says it doesn’t have powers to assure Shakib Al Hasan’s safety when he returns to Bangladesh
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Viswanathan Anand: India’s Chess Olympiad triumph a high watermark
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. CFC vs MSC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Lalremsanga Fanai scores as Mohammedan beats Chennaiyin 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment