Former World Chess champion Viswanathan Anand believes Indian women’s team’s historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad will trigger a change in inspiring lots of girls of the country into playing the board game.

India made history at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest as both the men’s and women’s teams clinched their maiden gold medals, marking a monumental achievement in Indian chess.

On the men’s team too clinching the coveted yellow metal he said, that it did not come to him as a surprise to see them on the podium as he has seen the growth of each individual under his tutelage.