Former World Chess champion Viswanathan Anand believes Indian women’s team’s historic gold medal at the Chess Olympiad will trigger a change in inspiring lots of girls of the country into playing the board game.
India made history at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest as both the men’s and women’s teams clinched their maiden gold medals, marking a monumental achievement in Indian chess.
On the men’s team too clinching the coveted yellow metal he said, that it did not come to him as a surprise to see them on the podium as he has seen the growth of each individual under his tutelage.
Latest on Sportstar
- [Video] Indian women’s Chess Olympiad gold will inspire lots of girls to take up board game: Viswanathan Anand
- Indian sports wrap, September 26: Jasmine, Ridhima tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-0 MSC; Match kicks off
- Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
- Former Juventus keeper Szczesny open to coming out of retirement to join Barcelona
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE