MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India has not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 16:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

“No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” Shukla told reporters here.

ALSO READ: IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs

“In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that,” he added.

Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here.

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India has not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Pakistan was in India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.

Related Topics

India /

Pakistan /

BCCI /

Rajeev Shukla /

Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India, South Africa build momentum for opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  3. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Ramkumar helps Australia wrest control against India on Day 2
    Mayank
  4. Athlete Monitoring System of NCA to be available for state associations: BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. [Video] Indian women’s Chess Olympiad gold will inspire lots of girls to take up board game: Viswanathan Anand
    PTI
  3. VIDEO | GM Gukesh: Will look to play good moves without thinking too much at World title clash
    PTI
  4. WATCH | Rohit Sharma-led India side arrives in Kanpur ahead of second Test vs Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India, South Africa build momentum for opening round
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
    PTI
  3. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Ramkumar helps Australia wrest control against India on Day 2
    Mayank
  4. Athlete Monitoring System of NCA to be available for state associations: BCCI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 WC 2024: India Predicted XI for World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment