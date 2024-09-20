MagazineBuy Print

With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh

It’s not the Ashes that Waugh is looking forward to but the Border-Gavaskar series which, according to the Australian legend, has the best cricket on display.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 00:20 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India's Jasprit Bumrah in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England on February 04, 2024.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and England on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh believes a pacer of Jasprit Bumrah’s quality in the attack helps a side defeat any team in the world as he effused praise on the Indian pace spearhead.

“The India-Australia series will be very close with two very good sides. India have got a really good chance to do well in Australia because they have got a very good bowling attack, anyone with (Jasprit) Bumrah in the attack is beating any other team in the world. So with India and Australia being a world-class team, I think it is going to be the best series for a long time, both teams are going to be confident to win so it is going to be great to watch,” Waugh told the media here.

It’s not the Ashes that Waugh is looking forward to but the Border-Gavaskar series which, according to the Australian legend, has the best cricket on display.

“The Ashes are coming up the following year but that is four months away, that is too far ahead to predict who is going to win, I am not sure who it is that is going to be in the Australian and English teams but it is the Border-Gavaskar trophy I am looking forward to because I think it has some of the best cricket we have seen in a long time,” he signed off.

