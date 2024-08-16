MagazineBuy Print

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Reigning Paralympic champion Sumit Antil said he will try his best to defend his Tokyo Paralympics gold medal and aim to better his Para Games record in the French Capital where the Paris Paralympics are slated to take place from August 2 and run till September 8.

Sumit broke the world record thrice in the men’s javelin throw F64 class en route winning India’s second gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The ace para javelin star threw a new world record of 68.55m to win the gold medal.

India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111 medal at the Para Asian Games.

India is set to compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

