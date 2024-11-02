MagazineBuy Print

Erik ten Hag writes letter to Manchester United fans, thanks for support after being sacked

On the day Ruben Amorim was confirmed as his replacement, Ten Hag sent a message to the supporters through his agency.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 09:12 IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has written a letter thanking the club’s fans for their support on Friday, days after his sacking from the Premier League club.

Ten Hag was dismissed on Monday after his side’s poor start to the season left the club 14th in the standings.

On the day Ruben Amorim was confirmed as his replacement, the Dutchman sent a message to the supporters through his agency.

“Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club,” Ten Hag said in the letter posted on social media by SEG Football.

READ | Ruben Amorim: Manchester United said it was “now or never”

“Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world.”

Ten Hag won the League Cup in his first season at United and led it to an FA Cup final win over Manchester City at the end of last season, which helped to prolong his stay at the club.

“We won two trophies, achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end,” Ten Hag said.

“I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home.”

Amorim will join at United from November 11, with Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, remaining in charge as interim manager until then.

