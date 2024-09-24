Amid tight security Indian skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at the Kanpur Airport as he drifted off in a car with the rest of the teammates following suit on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.
The Indian team won the first Test by a comprehensive 280 runs in Chennai and the players arrived in high spirits to clinch the two-match Test series.
The second and final Test will kick off on Friday at Kanpur’s Green Park.
Latest on Sportstar
- WATCH | Rohit Sharma-led India side arrives in Kanpur ahead of second Test vs Bangladesh
- F1: Red Bull’s strategy chief Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director
- IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
- Focus on fitness and fielding as Amol Muzumdar guides Indian women’s team into T20 World Cup
- Indian sports wrap, September 24: Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE