WATCH | Rohit Sharma-led India side arrives in Kanpur ahead of second Test vs Bangladesh

The second and final Test will kick off on Friday at Kanpur’s Green Park.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 22:24 IST , KANPUR - 0 MINS READ

PTI

Amid tight security Indian skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at the Kanpur Airport as he drifted off in a car with the rest of the teammates following suit on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh.

The Indian team won the first Test by a comprehensive 280 runs in Chennai and the players arrived in high spirits to clinch the two-match Test series.

The second and final Test will kick off on Friday at Kanpur’s Green Park.

