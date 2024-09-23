MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Hazm score, King Cup of Champions: NAS v HAZ; Preview, livestreaming info

NAS vs HAZ Live: Catch the live score and match updates from the King cup of champions match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Updated : Sep 23, 2024 19:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr recently scored his record 900th career goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr recently scored his record 900th career goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr recently scored his record 900th career goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the the King Cup of Champions match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hazm at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

  • September 23, 2024 19:47
    Preview:

    Al Nassr will travel to Buraidah to face Al Hazm in the King Cup of Champions round of 32 match on Monday at 9:05 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

    Al Hazm was relagted from the top division, Saud Pro League last season since it finished rock bottom but is in a decent form in its league having won its opening three matches and drawing its last game.

    Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted during training and having scored in his last game against Al Ettifaq, is likely to feature again against Hazm.

    With two wins and two draws, Al Nassr is fifth in the league and has made a decent start to its new campaign. This will also be only its second game under the management of new coach Stefan Pioli.

