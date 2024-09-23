MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City’s Rodri ruled out for rest of season after sustaining ACL injury against Arsenal: Reports

After playing 45 minutes in City’s 2-1 win against Brentford, the 28-year-old made his first league start of the season against Arsenal and was subbed off in the 21st minute, after a collision with Thomas Partey.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 21:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Rodri reacts after sustaining an injury against Arsenal.
Manchester City’s Rodri reacts after sustaining an injury against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Rodri reacts after sustaining an injury against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury during the Premier League 2024-25 match against Arsenal, reports said on Monday.

The Spaniard has played only 66 minutes in the league this season, after being ruled out of City’s opening two league clashes against Chelsea and Ipswich due to a hamstring injury. He was an unused substitute in City’s third league game against West Ham United.

After playing 45 minutes in City’s 2-1 win against Brentford, the 28-year-old made his first league start of the season against Arsenal and was subbed off in the 21st minute, after a collision with Thomas Partey.

ALSO READ | Manchester City’s injured Kevin De Bruyne should be back soon, says Pep Guardiola

“Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there,” City boss Pep Guardiola said after the Arsenal match.

Rodri was influential in Manchester City’s record fourth consecutive Premier League title last season and was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament during Euro 2024, where Spain clinched a record fourth European Championship title.

Since joining the English club in 2019 from Atletico Madrid, Rodri has featured in 260 games, scoring 26 goals and assisting 30 in all competitions. Notably, he scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season final against Inter Milan, helping his side complete a historic treble.

Related Topics

Rodri /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Premier League 2024-25

