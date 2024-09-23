MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City’s injured Kevin De Bruyne should be back soon, says Pep Guardiola

The 33-year-old suffered a suspected groin problem in the 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 19:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne reacts after sustaining an injury against Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne reacts after sustaining an injury against Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne reacts after sustaining an injury against Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should soon return from injury after missing Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Arsenal, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The 33-year-old suffered a suspected groin problem in the 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City next hosts Championship (second-tier) side Watford in the League Cup third round on Tuesday and travels to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

ALSO READ | Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin with time wasting antics in Premier League’s new big rivalry

“I don’t think it will be long,” Guardiola said of De Bruyne’s expected return after City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“I cannot say how long for, I don’t know for Newcastle but it won’t be long. (He has) discomfort in his legs,” he added.

De Bruyne was out for four months with a hamstring injury last season but made a memorable comeback at St James’ Park with a goal in a 3-2 win over Newcastle in January.

City tops the standings in the league with 13 points after five games. 

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Kevin De Bruyne

