MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Chess very popular after cricket’: Father of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali weighs in after double-Olympiad win

“Every chess player wants to become a world champion, and they (Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa) have to improve their rating. So, that is their aim right now,” Ramesh said.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 19:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Babu, father of Chess Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali in Chennai on December 12, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Babu, father of Chess Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali in Chennai on December 12, 2018. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Babu, father of Chess Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali in Chennai on December 12, 2018. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Ramesh Babu would have been the happiest father in the world when R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali won gold in the most prestigious biennial team chess event in the world.

While GM Praggnanandhaa was an integral part of the men’s team, his elder sister Vaishali also played a key role in the women’s title triumph.

“We are very proud (of Praggnanandhaa). My daughter Vaishali’s team also won the gold medal, so we’re happy about that as well,” said Ramesh Babu.

“All the team players have done very well and won gold medals.” He added that the success of Indian chess players had given a huge boost to the game in the country.

“Nowadays, chess has become very popular after cricket. More and more people are getting interested. Apart from academics, playing chess is becoming a part of their career. Youngsters are taking it up as a career,” he said.

He added that both Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali were aiming for more success in their careers. “Every chess player wants to become a world champion, and they (Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa) have to improve their rating. So, that is their aim right now.”

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad 2024 /

Chess Olympiad /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

R. Vaishali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 0-1 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer screamer puts Highlanders ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Chess very popular after cricket’: Father of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali weighs in after double-Olympiad win
    PTI
  3. Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Saw spark in him’: Childhood coach Bhaskar recounts coaching a seven-year-old Gukesh D
    PTI
  5. Premier League: Friedkin Group reaches agreement to buy Everton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. ‘Chess very popular after cricket’: Father of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali weighs in after double-Olympiad win
    PTI
  2. ‘Saw spark in him’: Childhood coach Bhaskar recounts coaching a seven-year-old Gukesh D
    PTI
  3. Hungarian GM Richard Rapport lauds Gukesh, says Indian chess right up there
    PTI
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table after final round: India wins gold medals in both sections
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 0-1 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer screamer puts Highlanders ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Chess very popular after cricket’: Father of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali weighs in after double-Olympiad win
    PTI
  3. Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Saw spark in him’: Childhood coach Bhaskar recounts coaching a seven-year-old Gukesh D
    PTI
  5. Premier League: Friedkin Group reaches agreement to buy Everton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment