Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti defeated the second seeded doubles pair of Ivan Dodig and Rafael Matos to enter the Chengdu Open final on Monday.
The Bhambri-Olivetti pair won 6-3, 7-6 (11-9), finishing the semifinal match in an hour and 31 minutes.
In the Hangzhou Open semifinal, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan too booked a ticket into the final after defeating Ariel Behar and Robert Galloway coming from a set behind.
Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan lost the first set without winning a game before coming back to win 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 in a match that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.
