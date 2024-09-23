MagazineBuy Print

Van Dijk urges Liverpool teammate Nunez to 'stay calm' after Uruguayan ends goal drought

Published : Sep 23, 2024 19:10 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE - Darwin Nunez (R) and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.
infoIcon

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged Darwin Nunez to “stay calm” after the Uruguay international broke his long goal drought for the Anfield side.

Nunez scored his first goal in 15 matches in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and appeared tearful after his brilliant finish.

The 25-year-old forward is hoping for a fresh start under new head coach Arne Slot after losing his place in the team in the final months of Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

He deleted all Liverpool-related photographs from his social media accounts and admitted negative comments about his form had affected him.

ALSO READ: ‘Would love to stay here for many years’: Ancelotti hints at continuing at Real Madrid

Van Dijk has urged his teammate to keep his feet on the ground.

“For him, coming into a club like Liverpool with the price tag (a potential £85 million -- $113 million -- club record) there is always going to be pressure to produce week in, week out and he is trying to do that but it is not always that easy,” said the Dutchman.

“Now it is time for him to stay calm and I think, in my opinion, he has been doing that much better and the manager is busy with him a lot and us as players and we just have to keep him close to us and keep going.

“He started (against Bournemouth) but he might not start the next game and we want him to be consistent and keep doing it and doing it when he comes on and when he starts.

“That’s the main thing -- don’t get dragged into the positivity and then the low of the negativity or you will be dizzy at a certain point.

“Consistency is the key. I think he shouldn’t get carried away -- but he won’t -- and now is the time for him to recover and focus on the next opportunity he gets. That’s football.”

Slot has spoken about the need for Nunez to improve the defensive side of his game to be more of an asset to the side, which is second in the Premier League after four wins in its opening five games.

Van Dijk believes that Nunez is beginning to show glimpses of that.

“He got a chance to be the starting striker and he worked very hard for that goal but he worked hard defensively when we didn’t have the ball and those are the things that we need from the whole team,” he said.

“The fans love him for his work-rate, his directness and what he brings to the table and he got reward for the hard work he did with a good goal but we want him to be consistent and keep doing it and I am confident he will be fine.”

