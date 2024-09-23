MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates

MBSG vs NEUFC: Follow the live score and updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Monday.

Updated : Sep 23, 2024 20:22 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Monday.

  • September 23, 2024 20:21
    HALFTIME
    HALF-TIME!

    Goals from Bemmamer and Ajaraie keeps NorthEast United FC in a 2-1 lead against Mohun Bagan at the break. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:18
    45+2’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Manvir does well to hold off his marker and tries to get a shot away but the assistant referee raises the offside flag, which ends all the attacking threat. Manvir is not happy with the decision and Is quite public with his protest there. On another day, he might have seen a yellow card for that. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:17
    45’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Four minutes added at the end of the first-half!

  • September 23, 2024 20:14
    43’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    MBSG booking: Asish Rai sees a yellow card. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:09
    38’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Liston checks in and rolls the ball to Stewart in the middle of the box. Getting the ball on his preferred left foot, Stewart tries to tuck the ball inside the net with a first-time finish but Zabaco makes an excellent goalline clearance, ensuring that his team stays in the lead. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:08
    36’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Petratos lobs the ball to Manvir at the far-post as the latter tries to head the ball inside the net. He almost gets it over the line but the connection wasn’t the best, which allows Gurmeet to catch the ball before it went over the line. Also, Tondonba did well to put Manceer under pressure. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:03
    32’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Liston trie to put in a driving cross from the left but overhits the ball as it goes out of play. That is the last bit of action before the match halts briefly for a drinks break. 

  • September 23, 2024 20:00
    26’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC

    Manvir has a chance to score a quick equaliser again but fails to find the target with his left-footed shot from the centre of the box. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:55
    GOAL
    24’ GOALL! MBSG 1-2 NEUFC! AJARAIE GIVES LEAD TO HIGHLANDERS!

    That is one of the best counter-attacking goals you’ll see. Greg Stewart’s curling shot is blocked and NorthEast launches a counter attack. Jithin finds an outlet in Ajaraie, who sends the ball back to Jithin. Carrying the ball inside the box, Jithin spreads it to Ajaraie again, who lashes a shot across the face of the goal and finds the far corner -- an excellent finish to finish off an excellent move. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:52
    21’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC

    Liston makes one of his trademark penetrative runs from the left flank as he attempts to venture inside the NorthEast box. However, Zabaco does well to stop him in his tracks and clear the ball to safety. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:50
    19’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC

    Ajaraie tries to swing a cross inside the box from the right but it is blocked and the deflection is kind to Kaith who plucks the ball from the air to end the Highlanders attack. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:46
    14’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC

    Macarton takes a shot from the edge of the box, which is deflected out for a NorthEast United corner. Bemmamer indicates that he should have played the ball to him inside the box as he was in a better scoring position. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:40
    GOAL
    10’ GOOALL! MBSG 1-1 NEUFC! DIPPENDU EQUALISES!

    Petratos’ freekick finds Dippendu inside the box who heads the back where it came from. The looping header completely catches out NorthEast keeper Gurmeet Singh and the ball ends up at the back of the net. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:35
    GOAL
    5’ GOALL! MBSG 0-1 NEUFC! BEMMAMER WITH A SCREAMER!

    Ajaraie drops a shoulder on the right wing and cuts back to Bemmamer. The Moroccan takes a first-time shot. The connection is pure and the low shot fizzes past a helpless Kaith and rattles the back of the net. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:34
    1’ MBSG 0-0- NEUFC

    Jithin puts in an excellent cross from the right, which finds Ajaraie at the far-post. He connects with the ball first time, but his effort rattles Kaith’s near post and comes back into play. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:32
    KICK-OFF!

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United has kicked off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

  • September 23, 2024 19:14
    Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head record!

    Played: 22

    Mohun Bagan wins: 14

    Draws: 3

    NorthEast United FC wins: 5

  • September 23, 2024 18:47
    Mohun Bagan starting line-up!

    Kaith (GK); Aldred, Dippendu, Asish, Bose; Thapa, Apuia, Manvir; Liston, Stewart; Petratos. 

  • September 23, 2024 18:35
    NorthEast United FC starting line-up!
  • September 23, 2024 18:18
    PREVIEW

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to grab its first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday. 


    This is the second successive home game for Mohun Bagan, which has, so far, struggled to find the form that fetched it the ISL Shield in the previous season. It squandered a two-goal lead against the ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC in its first outing at the same venue in the opening fixture of the league on September 13. 


    A similar story happened in the Durand Cup final where Mohun Bagan slipped from a two-goal lead to a 2-2 draw in regulation by NorthEast United, which took the trophy by winning the penalty shootouts.


    READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

    When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, September 22 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

NorthEast United FC /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 23: Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as Technical Director of youth program
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ben Chilwell to get first minutes under Enzo Maresca in League Cup clash
    Reuters
  4. Harvinder Singh on Paralympic gold medal: Tried to finish matches as soon as possible, achieved it in the final in Paris
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Manchester City’s injured Kevin De Bruyne should be back soon, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF U17 Championship: India plots to rotate players in Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v NEUFC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Peprah spoils East Bengal’s party, earns 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG looks to regain winning form as it hosts NorthEast United in grudge match
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 23: Punjab FC appoints Cristaldi as Technical Director of youth program
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ben Chilwell to get first minutes under Enzo Maresca in League Cup clash
    Reuters
  4. Harvinder Singh on Paralympic gold medal: Tried to finish matches as soon as possible, achieved it in the final in Paris
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Manchester City’s injured Kevin De Bruyne should be back soon, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment