Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates

- September 23, 2024 20:21HALFTIMEHALF-TIME!
Goals from Bemmamer and Ajaraie keeps NorthEast United FC in a 2-1 lead against Mohun Bagan at the break.
- September 23, 2024 20:1845+2’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Manvir does well to hold off his marker and tries to get a shot away but the assistant referee raises the offside flag, which ends all the attacking threat. Manvir is not happy with the decision and Is quite public with his protest there. On another day, he might have seen a yellow card for that.
- September 23, 2024 20:1745’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Four minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- September 23, 2024 20:1443’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
MBSG booking: Asish Rai sees a yellow card.
- September 23, 2024 20:0938’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Liston checks in and rolls the ball to Stewart in the middle of the box. Getting the ball on his preferred left foot, Stewart tries to tuck the ball inside the net with a first-time finish but Zabaco makes an excellent goalline clearance, ensuring that his team stays in the lead.
- September 23, 2024 20:0836’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Petratos lobs the ball to Manvir at the far-post as the latter tries to head the ball inside the net. He almost gets it over the line but the connection wasn’t the best, which allows Gurmeet to catch the ball before it went over the line. Also, Tondonba did well to put Manceer under pressure.
- September 23, 2024 20:0332’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Liston trie to put in a driving cross from the left but overhits the ball as it goes out of play. That is the last bit of action before the match halts briefly for a drinks break.
- September 23, 2024 20:0026’ MBSG 1-2 NEUFC
Manvir has a chance to score a quick equaliser again but fails to find the target with his left-footed shot from the centre of the box.
- September 23, 2024 19:55GOAL24’ GOALL! MBSG 1-2 NEUFC! AJARAIE GIVES LEAD TO HIGHLANDERS!
That is one of the best counter-attacking goals you’ll see. Greg Stewart’s curling shot is blocked and NorthEast launches a counter attack. Jithin finds an outlet in Ajaraie, who sends the ball back to Jithin. Carrying the ball inside the box, Jithin spreads it to Ajaraie again, who lashes a shot across the face of the goal and finds the far corner -- an excellent finish to finish off an excellent move.
- September 23, 2024 19:5221’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC
Liston makes one of his trademark penetrative runs from the left flank as he attempts to venture inside the NorthEast box. However, Zabaco does well to stop him in his tracks and clear the ball to safety.
- September 23, 2024 19:5019’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC
Ajaraie tries to swing a cross inside the box from the right but it is blocked and the deflection is kind to Kaith who plucks the ball from the air to end the Highlanders attack.
- September 23, 2024 19:4614’ MBSG 1-1 NEUFC
Macarton takes a shot from the edge of the box, which is deflected out for a NorthEast United corner. Bemmamer indicates that he should have played the ball to him inside the box as he was in a better scoring position.
- September 23, 2024 19:40GOAL10’ GOOALL! MBSG 1-1 NEUFC! DIPPENDU EQUALISES!
Petratos’ freekick finds Dippendu inside the box who heads the back where it came from. The looping header completely catches out NorthEast keeper Gurmeet Singh and the ball ends up at the back of the net.
- September 23, 2024 19:35GOAL5’ GOALL! MBSG 0-1 NEUFC! BEMMAMER WITH A SCREAMER!
Ajaraie drops a shoulder on the right wing and cuts back to Bemmamer. The Moroccan takes a first-time shot. The connection is pure and the low shot fizzes past a helpless Kaith and rattles the back of the net.
- September 23, 2024 19:341’ MBSG 0-0- NEUFC
Jithin puts in an excellent cross from the right, which finds Ajaraie at the far-post. He connects with the ball first time, but his effort rattles Kaith’s near post and comes back into play.
- September 23, 2024 19:32KICK-OFF!
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United has kicked off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
- September 23, 2024 19:14Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head record!
Played: 22
Mohun Bagan wins: 14
Draws: 3
NorthEast United FC wins: 5
- September 23, 2024 18:47Mohun Bagan starting line-up!
Kaith (GK); Aldred, Dippendu, Asish, Bose; Thapa, Apuia, Manvir; Liston, Stewart; Petratos.
- September 23, 2024 18:35NorthEast United FC starting line-up!
- September 23, 2024 18:18PREVIEW
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to grab its first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.
This is the second successive home game for Mohun Bagan, which has, so far, struggled to find the form that fetched it the ISL Shield in the previous season. It squandered a two-goal lead against the ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC in its first outing at the same venue in the opening fixture of the league on September 13.
A similar story happened in the Durand Cup final where Mohun Bagan slipped from a two-goal lead to a 2-2 draw in regulation by NorthEast United, which took the trophy by winning the penalty shootouts.
When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, September 22 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
