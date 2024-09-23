Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE score, MBSG 1-2 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: Bemmamer, Ajaraie goals keep Highlanders ahead at HT, match updates

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to grab its first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

This is the second successive home game for Mohun Bagan, which has, so far, struggled to find the form that fetched it the ISL Shield in the previous season. It squandered a two-goal lead against the ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC in its first outing at the same venue in the opening fixture of the league on September 13.

A similar story happened in the Durand Cup final where Mohun Bagan slipped from a two-goal lead to a 2-2 draw in regulation by NorthEast United, which took the trophy by winning the penalty shootouts.

When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, September 22 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.