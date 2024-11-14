 />
IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?

Lucknow Super Giant is left with Rs 69 crore and one Right-To-Match card for the IPL mega auction.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants has retained five players ahead of the IPL mega auction.
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants has retained five players ahead of the IPL mega auction. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants has retained five players ahead of the IPL mega auction. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY / The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) retained five players but released its last season’s captain KL Rahul for the upcoming mega auction set to be held on November 24 and 25.

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav were among the five who were retained by LSG.

LSG Players Retained
Nicholas Pooran - Rs 21 crore Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 crore Mayank Yadav - Rs 11 crore Ayush Badoni - Rs 4 crore Mohsin Khan - Rs 4 crore

LSG is now left with Rs 69 crore and one Right-To-Match card.

Who can LSG retain using RTM?

Lucknow has a pool of talented players, including Shamar Joseph, Naveen-ul-Haq, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Quinton de Kock, who could be reintegrated into the team.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

With LSG set to play at least seven matches on a typically slow surface at home, the management might consider opting for Hooda, a spin-bowling all-rounder with middle-order batting capabilities, or Naveen-ul-Haq, known for his effective variations and strong new ball skills.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL

