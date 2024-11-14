IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings retained two players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Apart from retaining two uncapped players, PBKS has released rest of its squad, heading into the auction with Rs 110 crore in purse.

Punjab Kings Player Retained Shashank Singh - Rs. 5.5 crore Prabhsimran Singh - Rs. 4 crore

Punjab now has four Right-To-Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Who can Punjab Kings retain using RTM?

PBKS will aim to reacquire premier Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh through the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. It may also consider signing Kagiso Rabada as an additional pace bowler.

Additionally, the team might look to secure Ashutosh Sharma, an uncapped Indian player who played a significant role in PBKS’s campaign last season.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.