 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?

Punjab now has four Right-To-Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings has four RTM cards available for IPL 2025 mega auction.
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings has four RTM cards available for IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings has four RTM cards available for IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings retained two players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Apart from retaining two uncapped players, PBKS has released rest of its squad, heading into the auction with Rs 110 crore in purse.

Punjab Kings Player Retained
Shashank Singh - Rs. 5.5 crore
Prabhsimran Singh - Rs. 4 crore

Punjab now has four Right-To-Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Who can Punjab Kings retain using RTM?

PBKS will aim to reacquire premier Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh through the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. It may also consider signing Kagiso Rabada as an additional pace bowler.

Additionally, the team might look to secure Ashutosh Sharma, an uncapped Indian player who played a significant role in PBKS’s campaign last season.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.

Related Topics

Punjab Kings /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami gets first wicket on return for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, removes Shubham; Kerala vs Haryana halted due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Mumbai Indians retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Sunrisers Hyderabad retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Delhi Capitals retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami gets first wicket on return for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, removes Shubham; Kerala vs Haryana halted due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment