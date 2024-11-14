 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?

CSK retained team icon MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The franchise also retained Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings players Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on May 04, 2024.
Chennai Super Kings players Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on May 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings players Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on May 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained five players, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, ahead of the IPL mega auction. The team also kept MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, thanks to the revival of a rule allowing Indian players who haven’t played internationally in the last five years to be classified as uncapped. Other retained players include Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

CSK Players Retained
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore)
- Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore)
- Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore)
- Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore)
- MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

CSK is now left with one Right-To-Match card, which it can use either on an uncapped or a capped player.

Who can CSK retain using RTM?

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra appears to be the top candidate for CSK’s Right-to-Match (RTM) card, especially after his impressive performance in a Test match against India. The left-handed batter had a strong start to the 2024 IPL season, scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 160.87, although his form declined towards the end of the tournament.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Other potential candidates for the RTM card include the pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, both of whom have a long history with the franchise.

Among uncapped players, Sameer Rizvi seems to be the most viable option for CSK to invest in with an RTM card, particularly since the team had previously spent Rs. 8.4 crore on him in the last auction.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

MS Dhoni /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami gets first wicket on return for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, removes Shubham; Kerala vs Haryana halted due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Mumbai Indians retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Sunrisers Hyderabad retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Delhi Capitals retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami gets first wicket on return for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, removes Shubham; Kerala vs Haryana halted due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment