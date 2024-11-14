The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained five players, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, ahead of the IPL mega auction. The team also kept MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, thanks to the revival of a rule allowing Indian players who haven’t played internationally in the last five years to be classified as uncapped. Other retained players include Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

CSK Players Retained - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore) - Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore) - Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore) - Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore) - MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

CSK is now left with one Right-To-Match card, which it can use either on an uncapped or a capped player.

Who can CSK retain using RTM?

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra appears to be the top candidate for CSK’s Right-to-Match (RTM) card, especially after his impressive performance in a Test match against India. The left-handed batter had a strong start to the 2024 IPL season, scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 160.87, although his form declined towards the end of the tournament.

Other potential candidates for the RTM card include the pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, both of whom have a long history with the franchise.

Among uncapped players, Sameer Rizvi seems to be the most viable option for CSK to invest in with an RTM card, particularly since the team had previously spent Rs. 8.4 crore on him in the last auction.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.