IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Delhi Capitals retain using an RTM?

Delhi is now left with two Right-To-Match card for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals can use two RTM cards during the IPL 2025 mega auction.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals can use two RTM cards during the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals can use two RTM cards during the IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals retained four players, including Axar Patel, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, DC released last year’s captain Rishabh Pant and heads into the auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Delhi Capitals Player Retained
Axar Patel - Rs. 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - Rs. 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs - Rs. 10 crore
Abishek Porel - Rs. 4 crore

Delhi is now left with two Right To Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Who can Delhi Capitals retain using RTM?

Given how Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk began his IPL journey last year, Capitals will be keen to get him back as an opener in the upcoming season.

Indian fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar are also in DC’s list of players it might consider using the RTM card.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.

