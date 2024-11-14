IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Delhi Capitals retain using an RTM?

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals retained four players, including Axar Patel, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.
However, DC released last year’s captain Rishabh Pant and heads into the auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore.
Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card
Delhi Capitals Player Retained
Delhi is now left with two Right To Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.
Who can Delhi Capitals retain using RTM?
Given how Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk began his IPL journey last year, Capitals will be keen to get him back as an opener in the upcoming season.
Indian fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar are also in DC’s list of players it might consider using the RTM card.
Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Lucknow Super Giants retain using RTM?
- IPL Auction 2025: Which player can Chennai Super Kings retain using an RTM?
- IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Round 5: Shami gets first wicket on return for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, removes Shubham; Kerala vs Haryana halted due to bad light
- IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Punjab Kings retain using an RTM?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE