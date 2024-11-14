IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Delhi Capitals retain using an RTM?

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals retained four players, including Axar Patel, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, DC released last year’s captain Rishabh Pant and heads into the auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore.

Delhi Capitals Player Retained Axar Patel - Rs. 16.5 crore Kuldeep Yadav - Rs. 13.25 crore Tristan Stubbs - Rs. 10 crore Abishek Porel - Rs. 4 crore

Delhi is now left with two Right To Match cards for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Who can Delhi Capitals retain using RTM?

Given how Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk began his IPL journey last year, Capitals will be keen to get him back as an opener in the upcoming season.

Indian fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar are also in DC’s list of players it might consider using the RTM card.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.