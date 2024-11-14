 />
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?

Gujarat is now left with one Right-To-Match card for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans has one RTM left for IPL 2025 mega auction.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans has one RTM left for IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans has one RTM left for IPL 2025 mega auction. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans retained five players, including captain Shubman Gill, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

GT has retained two uncapped Indians, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, and heads into the auction a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Gujarat Titans Player Retained
Rashid Khan - Rs. 18 crore
Shubman Gill - Rs. 16.5 crore
Sai Sudharsan - Rs. 8.5 crore
Shahrukh Khan - Rs. 4 crore
Rahul Tewatia - Rs. 4 crore

Gujarat is now left with one Right-To-Match card for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Who can Gujarat Titans retain using RTM?

With Mohammed Shami cleared for competitive cricket, the premier Indian fast bowler could be brought back into the squad through RTM.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

IPL

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

