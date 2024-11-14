IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Gujarat Titans retain using an RTM?

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans retained five players, including captain Shubman Gill, going into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

GT has retained two uncapped Indians, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, and heads into the auction a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Gujarat Titans Player Retained Rashid Khan - Rs. 18 crore Shubman Gill - Rs. 16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan - Rs. 8.5 crore Shahrukh Khan - Rs. 4 crore Rahul Tewatia - Rs. 4 crore

Gujarat is now left with one Right-To-Match card for the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Who can Gujarat Titans retain using RTM?

With Mohammed Shami cleared for competitive cricket, the premier Indian fast bowler could be brought back into the squad through RTM.

Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.