Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians has retained five players, including captain Hardik Pandya, going into the IPL mega auction.
MI faced the challenge of retaining key Indian players within the Rs 75 crore budget but managed to secure its core strengths ahead of the auction.
Mumbai Indians Players Retained
Mumbai Indians is now left with one Right-To-Match card, which it can use only on an uncapped player.
Who can Mumbai Indians retain using RTM?
Last season, the Mumbai franchise had a few uncapped players who performed well, warranting the use of an RTM card in the mega auction.
Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card
Prominent among them are pacers Anshul Kamboj and Akash Madhwal. Mumbai Indians has generally looked to pair a domestic pacer and a foreign pacer along with Jasprit Bumrah, who it has retained.
Also in contention would be Punjab batter Naman Dhir, who displayed his big-hitting prowess last season.
Note: KKR and RR have no RTMs left since they’ve retained all six players.
