IPL Mega Auction 2025: Which player can Sunrisers Hyderabad retain using an RTM?

The finalist of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad, has retained five players, including captain Pat Cummins, going into the IPL mega auction.

Heinrich Klaasen became the most expensive retention ever in the history of the IPL after the Hyderabad-based franchise opted to retain him for a whopping Rs. 23 crore.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who provided blistering starts in the PowerPlay last edition, have also been retained, so has promising Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

SRH will need to build the remaining pieces of the puzzle with a remaining purse of Rs. 45 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Retained Pat Cummins - Rs. 18 crore Abhishek Sharma - Rs. 14 crore Nitish Reddy - Rs. 6 crore Heinrich Klaasen - Rs. 23 crore Travis Head - Rs. 14 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad is now left with one Right-To-Match (RTM) card, which it can use only on an uncapped player.

Who can Sunrisers Hyderabad retain using RTM?

Last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad had several uncapped players who performed well with the limited opportunities they received. These players could be selected at the auction using the Right-to-Match (RTM) card.

Explained: What is the RTM rule in IPL? - All you need to know about Right-to-match card

Anmolpreet Singh served as a backup opener for the franchise last year and is a strong candidate for the RTM card. His Punjab teammate, pace-bowling all-rounder Sanvir Singh, is also being considered after delivering impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Additionally, pacer Akash Singh and wrist-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan are other potential RTM options for the squad.