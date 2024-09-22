Premier League: Man City draws against 10-man Arsenal as Stones scores stoppage time equaliser

Arsenal drew 2-2 against rival Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in the Premier League as John Stones scored a stoppage time equaliser.
Man City scored an early goal in the ninth minute courtesy of Erling Haaland’s 100th goal for the club. But the Gunners did well to comeback after goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes came in the 22nd and first minute of first-half added time.
Stones scored an equaliser in the dying embers of the game after a late corner-kick to share spoils.
More to follow.
