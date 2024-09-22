ISL 2024/25: Mohun Bagan SG looking to regain its winning form as it hosts NorthEast United in grudge match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to grab its first win when it hosts NorthEast United FC in an ISL 11 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

This is the second successive home game for Mohun Bagan SG which has so far struggled to find the form that fetched it the ISL shield in the previous season. Mohun Bagan squandered a two-goal lead against the ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC in its first outing at the same venue.

It now becomes a big challenge for the home side to pick up a win and justify its status to the fans who have been repeatedly disappointed as the team wasted advantageous positions before being held to a draw.

This started in the Durand Cup final where Mohun Bagan slipped from a two goal lead to be held 2-2 by NorthEast United, which took the trophy by winning the penalty shootouts. Mumbai City did a similar thing in the ISL opener before Mohun Bagan SG was held goalless in its next outing in the AFC Champion League Two match against Tajikistan side FC Ravshan.

With a series of draws ruining its image, Mohun Bagan SG will be eager to get over the jinx and avenge its Durand Cup defeat when it takes on a rejuvenated NorthEast United, which has made an encouraging start to the season. After beating Mohun Bagan SG for the Durand Cup title, NorthEast continued its winning run by downing another Kolkata side Mohammedan Sporting at the latter’s home by a solitary goal.

Encouraged by its showing in the city so far, the Highlanders will be looking to repeat its successful showing against the Mariner once again.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina said his team needs to improve its defensive organization.

“We have to play better and defend better to win matches. Of course, at this moment I am upset with how things have gone so far. I am working every day with my players to avoid conceding goals. We have to focus on that, keep working, stay positive, and hopefully, in the next matches, we will play better,” he said.

The NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali also preferred to be cautious considering that Mohun Bagan SG will be trying to unleash its might after the Durand Cup reverse. “Mohun Bagan didn’t have the best of results in the last few games. We are talking about a big club, a big team here. They will be eager to get over us and our job is to make it as difficult for them. The players are ready,” Benali said.