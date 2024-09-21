Former Man City player Wright-Phillips says Indian grassroots football going in right direction, terms patience as key

Shaun Wright-Phillips, currently in India as part of the Manchester City contingent for the ‘Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour’, said that India does not have a shortage of grassroots facilities but needs to be patient if the sport is to grow in the country.

“I went to Bangalore where Terry Phelan is coaching (at South United). The facilities they had there were probably facilities that kids in England would dream of playing on,” the former City player told Sportstar on Saturday.

India adopted a more professional approach in 2014, which saw the advent of the franchise-based Indian Super League, where more money was being poured into the sport at the senior level. However, over the years, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and state boards have been under fire for poor execution at the ground level.

As a result, India has consistently failed to perform at big stages, with two recent examples being its disappointing campaign at the AFC Asian Cup and its failure to qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

But Wright-Phillips says patience will be important in developing a thriving footballing culture in India -- “You’re going in the right direction, you just have to keep at it. It’s not a quick thing, it’s longevity, you have to maintain exactly what you’re doing for a period of time,” he added.

With football evolving every day, Wright-Phillips highlighted the contrast between the current level of grassroots football in England and his time at the youth level. He said the money factor is crucial in the modern football setup, which prioritizes structure over emotion.

“ I think, in some way, we lost some of that grassroots structure that I had when I was growing up. At that time, football was nearly free. The most you used to pay to compete at the Sunday League was maybe two pounds a week, and that was either to pay for the pitches with the nets and the referees or to pay for the oranges at half-time. Now, it’s a lot more structured, which is understandable because kids are starting to play for pro clubs a lot younger, so they do have to prepare them in that way.”