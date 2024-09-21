Duleep Trophy 2024: India D ends day 3 strong against India B as Bhui inches close to century

Ricky Bhui (90 batting, 87b, 10x4, 3x6) braved a searing spell from Navdeep Saini on a two-paced day three strip to all but secure India D three consolation points for a first-innings lead in its third-round Duleep trophy fixture against India B at the Rural Trust Development Stadium B-ground in Anantapur.

Bhui, trying to duck under short-pitched deliveries from Saini, made the error of turning his head away and got struck on the back of his helmet in consecutive overs. He retired hurt with India D at 107 for four, but returned stronger on the other side, and took his team from 161 for five to 244 for five at Stumps, 311 runs ahead in the second innings.

India B, sitting second with seven points and needing an outright win to secure six more and win the title, faces an uphill task in wrapping India D and shooting down the total on the final day on Sunday. India C conceded a first-innings deficit to India A in the other fixture, but will maintain its lead at the top with 10 points if it manages a draw.

Bhui pocketed sixes off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and left-arm orthodox Musheer Khan, drilling them back over their heads. He had answers for Saini’s bouncers too as he pulled him twice through the mid-wicket region.

Shreyas Iyer’s whirlwind half century (50, 40b, 7x4, 1x6) was as eventful as it was disorderly but was the need of the hour in India D’s dire straits at 18 for three, which were courtesy of Navdeep and his pace partner Mukesh Kumar tearing through the top-order,

He picked four boundaries in as many balls against Mohit Avasthi, with three of them coming off an inside edge, a toe end, and an outside edge through the slip cordons.

While he swayed away from most bouncers until his half-century, he was lured into one by Mukesh and ended up upper-cutting to a fine third-man fielder set up for the specific shot.

Sanju Samson only shifted gears in the final session against Chahar, clubbing him over long off. Discretion went for a toss against Mukesh too, who was hooked a six over fine leg and lofted over covers for a four. But Samson paid the price too, holing out to deep mid-wicket on 45 searching for a third aerial blow in the pacer’s over.

Samson’s wicket, however, allowed Bhui to return and exact revenge. Akash Sengupta survived his share of body blows but held through the day in an unbeaten 83-run stand with Bhui.

India B could have cut its 67-run deficit further in the morning had Washington Sundar (87, 140b, 7x4, 1x6) not run out partners. He had no qualms in hooking the ball to pierce deep backward square and fine leg when tested by Arshdeep Singh, bringing up a half century off 102 balls.

Chahar was an able second fiddle before he perished trying a half-hearted slog against off-spinner Saurabh Kumar. Navdeep glanced Saurabh to the fine leg fence but was cleaned up in the same over.

Sundar had no option but to go big in the company of last man Mukesh. He cleared long on when Aditya Thakare gifted him a slot ball but another swing against Saurabh was caught at the same spot, ending India B at 282 and handing India D the three points for a first-innings lead.