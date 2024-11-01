Ravindra Jadeja became the fifth-highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket during the first day of the third match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday, overtaking Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan’s tally.
Ishant had 311 wickets from 188 innings while Zaheer had the same tally in 165 innings. The pace duo jointly held the fifth spot on the list of most wickets by an Indian bowler. Jadeja overtook them and is behind only Anil Kumble, R. Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.
Jadeja removed Will Young, Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips in the second session on Friday to move up in the list. He followed it up with the wickets of Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry to claim his 14th Test five-wicket haul.
During the innings, Jadeja also overtook West Indies bowler Lance Gibbs (309) to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker among spinners.
Most wickets by Indians in Tests
- Anil Kumble - 619
- R. Ashwin - 533*
- Kapil Dev - 434
- Harbhajan Singh - 417
- Ravindra Jadeja - 314*
- Ishant Sharma - 311
- Zaheer Khan - 311
