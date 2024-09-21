MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rawat put India A in dominant position against India C ahead if final day

Riyan Parag and Shashwat Rawat’s 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket ensured that India A had a good chance to force a win against India C.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 20:43 IST , ANANTAPUR - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
infoIcon

Cricket is a lot about adaptability. Riyan Parag and Shashwat Rawat showed that quality in ample measure on the third day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium on Saturday.

Parag was a bit more cautious than usual, and Rawat was a lot more aggressive. Their 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket ensured India A had a good chance to force a win against India C.

India A was 270 for six in its second innings, a lead of 333. It should be just about enough to consider an overnight declaration.

After making 30, 31, 37, 20 and two on his previous visits to the crease here, Parag must be relieved that he could play a significant innings – his first fifty in the Duleep Trophy. Rawat already has two fifties and a hundred from just four innings in the competition.

The stocky left-hander from Baroda looks promising. After making a 250-ball 124 in the first innings, at a strike rate of 49.6, he was scoring at more than run-a-ball at times in the second and went on to hit 53 off 67 balls (4x4, 1x6). He came down the track to take on the spinners, but it also proved his downfall: he was bowled by a ball that turned sharply in from left-armer Manav Suthar.

Three overs earlier, Parag (73, 101b, 5x4, 1x6) had fallen to a terrific one-handed catch by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Gaurav Yadav. The India C captain ran and timed his jump at extra cover to perfection to take what was his third catch of the day.

The first of those brought his team the first wicket – Pratham Singh. The other opener Mayank Agarwal (34, 60b, 2x4) was bowled by a ball from Anshul Kamboj that came a long way in.

Earlier, India C’s first innings, which resumed at the overnight 216 for seven, ended with the fall of its ninth wicket with the score on 234, as B. Indrajith was ruled out of the match after he retired hurt on Friday. Avesh Khan picked up both the wickets to finish with three for 64.

