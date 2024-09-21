Premier League 2024-25: Solanke opens account as Tottenham clinches comeback win against Brentford

Striker Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou’s team recovered from conceding inside the opening minute to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo’s acrobatic volley stunned the home crowd, but 65-million-pound ($86.59-million) signing Solanke calmed the jitters when he tapped in a rebound in the eighth minute.

Brennan Johnson fired Tottenham ahead after 28 minutes, but Tottenham’s lead looked vulnerable in the second half until James Maddison was set up Son Heung-min to make it 3-1.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024/25: Diaz double helps Liverpool to 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Tottenham’s second win of the season lifted it to 10th with seven points from five games with Brentford, who have six points, dropping to 12th.

Everton bags first point of season in draw with Leicester

Struggling Everton missed the chance to win its first Premier League game of the season when it was held to a 1-1 draw at promoted Leicester City on Saturday, with Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike cancelled out by the Foxes’ Stephy Mavididi.

Ndiaye finished off a slick Everton move in the 12th minute to give it the lead, receiving a return pass from Ashley Young and weaving through two defenders to slot the ball past goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has two Premier League goals to his name this season, saw his shot on a counter-attack thwarted by Hermansen before Harry Winks’ corner led to a scramble in the Everton box and Mavididi fired home in the 73rd minute.

Everton is in 19th place with one point from five games, with some of its fans already fearing a fourth relegation battle in a row. Leicester sits in 15th spot with three points from its five matches so far.