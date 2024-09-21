Premier League 2024/25: Diaz double helps Liverpool win 3-0 over Bournemouth, Fulham deals Newcastle first defeat

A quick-fire double from Luis Diaz set Liverpool on course for a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League home win against Bournemouth on Saturday as the Reds bounced back from last week’s embarrassing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot’s side had the VAR to thank for chalking off an early Bournemouth goal due to offside, and Diaz threatened several times before finally beating keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to a long ball and rattling it home in the 26th minute.

Less than three minutes later Diaz had his second goal as Bournemouth were sliced open by a five-on-four break, and Darwin Nunez then added a brilliant third, slowing down before suddenly accelerating again and curling home a left-foot shot to make it 3-0.

Despite its offensive dominance, Liverpool still looked occasionally vulnerable at the back and keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had to claw the ball away after it hit the bar from a late corner, but Bournemouth could not find a way back into the game as the hosts ran out easy winners.

Fulham deals Newcastle first defeat of the season

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson all scored in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on Saturday, sending Eddie Howe’s team to their first defeat of the Premier League season.

Newcastle, whose solid start to the campaign came to a screeching halt, are fifth in the table on 10 points after five games. Marco Silva’s Fulham is ninth with eight points after its second victory this season.

Newcastle briefly celebrated what it thought was an early lead through Joelinton but his goal was ruled offside. Fulham capitalized on the visitors’ error with a goal less than a minute later when Adama Traore found Jimenez inside the box and the Mexican fired home.

Smith Rowe extended Fulham’s lead in the 22nd minute when Alex Iwobi threaded a pass to the former Arsenal midfielder, whose shot hit the hand of keeper Nick Pope before trickling over the line.

Shortly after the restart Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes latched onto a through ball from Jacob Murphy and finished with a low shot to the far corner. But Nelson put the game to bed in injury time, pouncing on Newcastle’s defensive blunder to fire home from close range.