Premier League 2024-25: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth

Arsenal bounced back from conceding a goal to lowly Southampton to win 3-1 after a pulsating second half in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with winger Bukayo Saka instrumental in the Gunners’ victory.

After a dull first half, the visiting Saints, which came into the game in 19th place in the league with a single point to its name, took a surprising lead through Cameron Archer in the 55th minute. But it was short-lived as Saka teed up Kai Havertz to equalise less than four minutes later.

Subsitute Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in the 69th minute with a brilliant first-time finish from close range after Saka picked him out at the back post with a superb cross, and Saka got on the scoresheet himself in the 88th minute to put the game out of reach.

The win means Arsenal head into the international break in third spot in the table on 17 points, level with second-placed Manchester City and one behind leaders Liverpool.

Leicester beats Bournemouth 1-0 for first win of season

A stunning first-half goal by attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte lifted Leicester City to its first win of the Premier League season as the hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A moment of individual brilliance from Buonanotte put Leicester ahead in the 16th minute to the delight of the home fans after the Argentine received a lofted pass from full back James Justin before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

Defensive midfielder Lewis Cook thought he had put Bournemouth on level terms after scoring from a direct free-kick in the 65th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Leicester moved to 15th place in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.