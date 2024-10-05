MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth

Saka assisted Havertz and Martinelli before scoring himself in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 22:10 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
infoIcon

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Arsenal bounced back from conceding a goal to lowly Southampton to win 3-1 after a pulsating second half in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with winger Bukayo Saka instrumental in the Gunners’ victory.

After a dull first half, the visiting Saints, which came into the game in 19th place in the league with a single point to its name, took a surprising lead through Cameron Archer in the 55th minute. But it was short-lived as Saka teed up Kai Havertz to equalise less than four minutes later.

Subsitute Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in the 69th minute with a brilliant first-time finish from close range after Saka picked him out at the back post with a superb cross, and Saka got on the scoresheet himself in the 88th minute to put the game out of reach.

The win means Arsenal head into the international break in third spot in the table on 17 points, level with second-placed Manchester City and one behind leaders Liverpool.

Leicester beats Bournemouth 1-0 for first win of season

A stunning first-half goal by attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte lifted Leicester City to its first win of the Premier League season as the hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

A moment of individual brilliance from Buonanotte put Leicester ahead in the 16th minute to the delight of the home fans after the Argentine received a lofted pass from full back James Justin before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

Defensive midfielder Lewis Cook thought he had put Bournemouth on level terms after scoring from a direct free-kick in the 65th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Leicester moved to 15th place in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Arsenal /

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Bukayo Saka /

Manchester City /

Leicester City /

Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs England, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 83/5 (17 overs); Smith removes Taj; Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC highlights, MBSG 3-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: Maclaren, Subhasish and Stewart score early goals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich 4-1
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Alisson out for few weeks after injury against Crystal Palace
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Jota’s early goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win at Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City vs Fulham Highlights, PL 2024-25: MCI 3-2 FUL, Premier League Updates; Kovacic double powers City to close win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs England, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 83/5 (17 overs); Smith removes Taj; Target 119
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC highlights, MBSG 3-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: Maclaren, Subhasish and Stewart score early goals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment