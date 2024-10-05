Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich

Mateo Kovacic scored either side of halftime to fire Manchester City to an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as the host kept its grip on second place in the Premier League standings.

Pep Guardiola’s men have 17 points after seven games, a point behind leader Liverpool, while Marco Silva’s Fulham is sixth with 11 points.

While City dominated possession early on, Fulham grew into the game and was first on the scoresheet when Andreas Pereira stabbed it home in the 26th minute after a crafty back heel from Mexican Raul Jimenez.

City equalised six minutes later when Fulham struggled to clear a corner and the ball fell to Kovacic, who took one touch before firing it in. The midfielder grabbed his second in the 47th minute when he latched onto a pass from Jack Grealish and rifled home another terrific finish from the edge of the area.

Jeremy Doku gave City a two-goal lead in the 82nd minute with a rocket into the top corner for the Belgian’s first goal of the season. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for the visitor in the 88th minute but City held on to win.

Relief for Lopetegui as West Ham beat Ipswich

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

West Ham United claimed its first home win in the Premier League under Julen Lopetegui as it beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio swept the Hammers in front inside the opening minute, but their lead did not last long with Liam Delap firing Ipswich’s equaliser after six minutes.

Ipswich looked capable of a first Premier League win until Mohammed Kudus put West Ham back in front just before halftime after Antonio’s header bounced down off the crossbar.

Jarrod Bowen slotted West Ham’s third in the 49th minute and the winger then set up Lucas Paqueta 20 minutes later to put the game out of Ipswich’s reach.

West Ham, who ended a four-game winless streak in the Premier League, has eight points from seven games while Ipswich has four points and is just above the relegation zone.