Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL

Preview

After shock defeat against Lille in Champions League, Real Madrid will host Villarreal in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t get ruffled easily. One eyebrow raises. He avoids controversy when speaking. Real Madrid hardly gives the nonchalant Italian a reason to show any displeasure as they churn out titles.

Until, that is, the defending European champion flops to a 1-0 defeat at modest Lille.