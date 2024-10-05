Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL

- October 05, 2024 23:49Mbappe in the building
- October 05, 2024 23:20Here’s Villarreal’s starting lineup
- October 05, 2024 23:17Presenting Real Madrid starting XI
- October 05, 2024 23:15Bernabeu is ready!
- October 05, 2024 23:14Villarreal Predicted XI
Conde; Femenia, Bailly, Costa, S Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Baena; Barry, Pepe
- October 05, 2024 23:14Predicted XI: Real Madrid
Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius
- October 05, 2024 23:08Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India.
- October 05, 2024 23:08When will the Atletico Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on October 6, Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- October 05, 2024 23:08Preview
After shock defeat against Lille in Champions League, Real Madrid will host Villarreal in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday.
Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t get ruffled easily. One eyebrow raises. He avoids controversy when speaking. Real Madrid hardly gives the nonchalant Italian a reason to show any displeasure as they churn out titles.
Until, that is, the defending European champion flops to a 1-0 defeat at modest Lille.Read the full preview year.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the La Liga 2023-24 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
