MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL

RMA vs VIL: Live coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 23:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Espanyol - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 21, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Espanyol - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 21, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Espanyol - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 21, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
  • October 05, 2024 23:49
    Mbappe in the building
  • October 05, 2024 23:20
    Here’s Villarreal’s starting lineup
  • October 05, 2024 23:17
    Presenting Real Madrid starting XI
  • October 05, 2024 23:15
    Bernabeu is ready!
  • October 05, 2024 23:14
    Villarreal Predicted XI

    Conde; Femenia, Bailly, Costa, S Cardona; Akhomach, Parejo, Gueye, Baena; Barry, Pepe

  • October 05, 2024 23:14
    Predicted XI: Real Madrid

    Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

  • October 05, 2024 23:14
    Live-streaming info

    Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

    RMA vs VIL: All you need to know about the Atletico Madrid vs Villareal La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

  • October 05, 2024 23:08
    Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match?

    The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India.

  • October 05, 2024 23:08
    When will the Atletico Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?

    The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on October 6, Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

  • October 05, 2024 23:08
    Preview

    After shock defeat against Lille in Champions League, Real Madrid will host Villarreal in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday.

    Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t get ruffled easily. One eyebrow raises. He avoids controversy when speaking. Real Madrid hardly gives the nonchalant Italian a reason to show any displeasure as they churn out titles.

    Until, that is, the defending European champion flops to a 1-0 defeat at modest Lille.

    Read the full preview year.
  • October 05, 2024 23:07
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the La Liga 2023-24 fixture between Real Madrid and Villarreal being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Related Topics

La Liga 2024-25 /

Real Madrid /

Villarreal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: High-flying Bukayo Saka on another level, says Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash
    Reuters
  4. Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham start for Los Blancos in RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League 2024: Tan Zhongyi gets better of R. Vaishali; SG Pipers beats Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-4
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Kovacic brace gives Manchester City 3-2 victory over Fulham; West Ham beats Ipswich
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: High-flying Bukayo Saka on another level, says Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment