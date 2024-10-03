MagazineBuy Print

Atletico hit with stadium sanctions following fan disruptions in Madrid derby

Atletico will also have to pay a 45,000 euro ($50,000) fine in addition to the closure of the section of the south stands where the ultras are usually located.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 08:17 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The referee suspended the match after Atletico ultras threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who notified the referee..
The referee suspended the match after Atletico ultras threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who notified the referee.. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The referee suspended the match after Atletico ultras threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who notified the referee.. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid will play its next three home matches with partial stadium closures after the match against Real Madrid was suspended due to items thrown onto the pitch, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Wednesday.

The La Liga derby between Atletico and Real Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday was temporarily suspended late in the match due to fans hurling objects onto the pitch after defender Eder Militao scored the opener for the visitors.

ALSO READ: UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa beats Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to late Jhon Duran goal

The referee suspended the match after Atletico ultras threw objects towards Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who notified the referee. Following a delay of over 20 minutes, the players returned to the pitch.

Atletico will also have to pay a 45,000 euro ($50,000) fine in addition to the closure of the section of the south stands where the ultras are usually located.

Spain’s Sports minister Pilar Alegria warned on Tuesday that there would be severe sanctions for those responsible.

The match ended 1-1 after a late equaliser from Angel Correa. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India's triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
