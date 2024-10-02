MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona team news: Goalkeeper Szczesny comes out of retirement to replace injured Ter Stegen

Szczesny won the league and domestic cup three times each in more than 250 appearances for Juventus but lost his place to close-season recruit Michele Di Gregorio.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 18:43 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal.
File photo: The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona has signed Wojciech Szczesny as a free agent, the La Liga club said on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team’s aid after it lost Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a long-term injury.

German keeper Ter Stegen underwent surgery after suffering a rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee over the weekend and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys

Inaki Pena, 25, is expected to cover for Ter Stegen but Barca has now reinforced its squad with Szczesny, who had announced his retirement last month after terminating his contract with Serie A side Juventus.

The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

Wojciech Szczesny is seen inside the stadium before the Barcelona's Champions League match against BSC Young Boys.
Wojciech Szczesny is seen inside the stadium before the Barcelona’s Champions League match against BSC Young Boys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Wojciech Szczesny is seen inside the stadium before the Barcelona’s Champions League match against BSC Young Boys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Szczesny won the league and domestic cup three times each in more than 250 appearances for Juve but lost his place to close-season recruit Michele Di Gregorio.

Barcelona is top of the LaLiga standings with 21 points from eight games and Hansi Flick’s side visits Deportivo Alaves next, on Sunday.

