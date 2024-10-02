MagazineBuy Print

Live

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: MCFC v BFC Lineups out, Indian Super League Updates

MCFC vs BFC: Catch the live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Updated : Oct 02, 2024 19:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

LINEUPS

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); H. Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, N.A. Rodriguies; J. Manzorro, Yoell van Neiff; Lallianzuala Chhangte, B. Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh; Nikos Karelis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); N. Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojari; Suresh Wangjam, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri

LIVE SCORE

PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC will host high-flying Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match on Wednesday.

The Blues have a 100 per cent record so far and sitting at the top of the points table. Contrastingly, the Islanders are still chasing their first win of the campaign, having drawn and lost once each in their two games so far.

Petr Kratky’s team has been a formidable force at home, scoring in each of its last eight matches. If it scores against Bengaluru FC, it will equal the club’s longest such run in the league.

Mumbai City FC head coach is working towards fixing his team’s backline to avoid conceding strikes from set-pieces. He has stressed upon getting down to the core of the issue and resolving it for a better outcome against the table toppers.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Mumbai City FC hopes to end Bengaluru FC’s winning streak

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on October 2, Wednesday at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.
Where to watch the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports18 1 channel on TV. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

