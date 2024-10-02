Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: MCFC v BFC Lineups out, Indian Super League Updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

LINEUPS

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); H. Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, N.A. Rodriguies; J. Manzorro, Yoell van Neiff; Lallianzuala Chhangte, B. Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh; Nikos Karelis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); N. Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojari; Suresh Wangjam, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC will host high-flying Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match on Wednesday.

The Blues have a 100 per cent record so far and sitting at the top of the points table. Contrastingly, the Islanders are still chasing their first win of the campaign, having drawn and lost once each in their two games so far.

Petr Kratky’s team has been a formidable force at home, scoring in each of its last eight matches. If it scores against Bengaluru FC, it will equal the club’s longest such run in the league.

Mumbai City FC head coach is working towards fixing his team’s backline to avoid conceding strikes from set-pieces. He has stressed upon getting down to the core of the issue and resolving it for a better outcome against the table toppers.

