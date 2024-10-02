MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match

The Indian Super League side was set to meet Persian Gulf Pro League team Tractor SC in its Group A match on Wednesday in Tabriz, in the northwestern region of Iran.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 07:46 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Mohun Bagan players during the ISL. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
File image of Mohun Bagan players during the ISL. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose
infoIcon

File image of Mohun Bagan players during the ISL. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL | Photo Credit: Dipayan Bose

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not travel to Iran for an AFC Champions League Two fixture against Tractor SC, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday, amid security concerns in the region.

The Indian Super League side was set to meet Persian Gulf Pro League team Tractor SC in its Group A match on Wednesday in Tabriz, in the northwestern region of Iran.

The AFC said it would refer the matter to relevant AFC committees for review.

It was reported that the team could face a fine and a possible ban from the Champions League Two competition. Players and coaches reportedly voiced concerns over security.

READ | Mohun Bagan players write to club management refusing to travel to Iran for AFC Champions League 2 clash

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the Israeli campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed “consequences” for the attack.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

AFC Champions League 2 /

Tractor SC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Haaland on target again in Man City’s 4-0 rout againts Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Havertz, Saka on target as Arsenal beats PSG 2-0
    Reuters
  5. ARS 2-0 PSG Highlights, UCL 2024-25: Havertz, Saka score as Arsenal beats Paris Saint-Germain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC hopes to end Bengaluru FC’s winning streak
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters FC appoints Abhik Chatterjee as new CEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC held to goalless draw by 10-man Hyderabad FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. HFC vs CFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Ten men Hyderabad FC holds Chennaiyin FC 0-0 after Shrivas sees red
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Haaland on target again in Man City’s 4-0 rout againts Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Havertz, Saka on target as Arsenal beats PSG 2-0
    Reuters
  5. ARS 2-0 PSG Highlights, UCL 2024-25: Havertz, Saka score as Arsenal beats Paris Saint-Germain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment