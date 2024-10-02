Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will not travel to Iran for an AFC Champions League Two fixture against Tractor SC, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday, amid security concerns in the region.

The Indian Super League side was set to meet Persian Gulf Pro League team Tractor SC in its Group A match on Wednesday in Tabriz, in the northwestern region of Iran.

The AFC said it would refer the matter to relevant AFC committees for review.

It was reported that the team could face a fine and a possible ban from the Champions League Two competition. Players and coaches reportedly voiced concerns over security.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the Israeli campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed “consequences” for the attack.