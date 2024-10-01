Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

LINEUPS

Hyderabad FC: A, Singh (gk); Rafi, Saji, Sapic, Shrivas; I. Vanmalsawma, L. Rodrigues; A. Rabeeh, C. Goddard, Ramhlunchhunga; Miranda

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk); Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Mukherjee, Shields; Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary; Chukwu, Yadwad

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Former champion, Hyderabad FC, should be looking to change the script after two consecutive losses in the first two away games of this season when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC is at the bottom of the points table with no points from two matches and CFC has three points from one win in two games.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, who was the assistant manager when the team won the ISL title in 2022, should not be faulted if he is optimistic of the first win in home conditions with which he has been pretty familiar over the last few seasons.

For the record, HFC lost to Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC in the first two games while CFC won against Odisha FC but lost to Mohammedan Sporting.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO