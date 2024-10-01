MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-0 CFC; Nizams down to 10 men after Shrivas sees red

HFC vs CFC: Catch the live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Oct 01, 2024 21:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ramhlunchhunga (l) of Hyderabad FC during match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season against Chennaiyn FC.
Ramhlunchhunga (l) of Hyderabad FC during match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season against Chennaiyn FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Ramhlunchhunga (l) of Hyderabad FC during match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season against Chennaiyn FC. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

LINEUPS

Hyderabad FC: A, Singh (gk); Rafi, Saji, Sapic, Shrivas; I. Vanmalsawma, L. Rodrigues; A. Rabeeh, C. Goddard, Ramhlunchhunga; Miranda

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk); Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Mukherjee, Shields; Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary; Chukwu, Yadwad

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Former champion, Hyderabad FC, should be looking to change the script after two consecutive losses in the first two away games of this season when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC is at the bottom of the points table with no points from two matches and CFC has three points from one win in two games.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, who was the assistant manager when the team won the ISL title in 2022, should not be faulted if he is optimistic of the first win in home conditions with which he has been pretty familiar over the last few seasons.

For the record, HFC lost to Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC in the first two games while CFC won against Odisha FC but lost to Mohammedan Sporting.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Hyderabad looking for first win of season as it faces Chennaiyin FC at home

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on October 1, Tuesday at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where to watch the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports18 1 channel on TV. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Hyderabad FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-0 CFC; Nizams down to 10 men after Shrivas sees red
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Khaka takes five; Deepti, Richa take India to 144/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 1: Mane leads air rifle dominance with double gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Atletico’s Le Normand sidelined with head injury
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Haaland named Norway captain, Odegaard out with injury for next two matches
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-0 CFC; Nizams down to 10 men after Shrivas sees red
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan players write to club management refusing to travel to Iran for AFC Champions League 2 clash
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: India wins title after beating Bangladesh 2-0 in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad looking for first win of season as it faces Chennaiyin FC at home
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-0 CFC; Nizams down to 10 men after Shrivas sees red
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Khaka takes five; Deepti, Richa take India to 144/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 1: Mane leads air rifle dominance with double gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Atletico’s Le Normand sidelined with head injury
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League: Haaland named Norway captain, Odegaard out with injury for next two matches
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment