ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad looking for first win of season as it faces Chennaiyin FC at home

Former champion, Hyderabad FC, should be looking to change the script after two consecutive losses in the first two away games of this season when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC is at the bottom of the points table with no points from two matches and CFC has three points from one win in two games.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, who was the assistant manager when the team won the ISL title in 2022, should not be faulted if he is optimistic of the first win in home conditions with which he has been pretty familiar over the last few seasons.

For the record, HFC lost to Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC in the first two games while CFC won against Odisha FC but lost to Mohammedan Sporting.

A relatively young side, the local outfit struggled in the first two matches with the forward line failing to capitalise on the few scoring chances that came its way.

CFC head coach Owen Coyle said it was important for the team to still maintain the way they play even after conceding a goal.

“We don’t, you know, start to panic. There’s lots of time to get back in the game,” he said.

ALSO READ | Jindal India becomes official sponsor of Hyderabad FC for ISL 2024-25 season

Singto said that the path ahead was clear for HFC and hopefully, with a few additions (foreign players) coming in, the team should be in a much better position.

“The good thing is that we have Stefan Sakic joining us, which will give us a little bit of solidity and a little bit of strength in the defence. The other players have started to understand among themselves in the game how we want to play and with this atmosphere, with a new look stadium from the government and definitely with the fans,” the head coach said.

“In terms of preparation, I feel that the boys have responded very well to whatever concept and strategies we wanted to apply in the games. Even in the last two matches, I think we were quite good in phases, but we want to be good from the start to the finish of the match and we are ready to take on Chennaiyin,” he said.

HFC captain and defender Alex Saji said the team could fight back and that the onus was on the team and personally on him to really work harder and try to build a more formidable outfit to compete against any other team.