MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men

NorthEast United FC holds off Kerala Blasters with ten men in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25in a 1-1 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

Published : Sep 29, 2024 21:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024.
Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Players and match officials line up during Match No 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on 29 September 2024. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Kerala Blasters shared points with NorthEast United FC following a gripping 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

It was a high-intensity battle from the start, with both teams playing end-to-end football. However, the visitors made the more exciting plays, with Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez, and Danish Farooq combining in attack. The hosts then showed off its attacking prowess through Jithin Madathil Subran, Alaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo.

After a tightly contested but goalless first half, Ajaraie broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. The Moroccan unleashed a powerful free-kick, which deceived KBFC goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who was caught off guard and allowed the ball to pass through his legs. The Highanders took the lead, with Ajaraie scoring his third goal in as many matches.

AS IT HAPPENED: NEUFC vs KBFC

However, the Tuskers responded swiftly, with Noah equalising just six minutes later. The Moroccan showcased his skill with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the bottom corner.

The Highlanders’ defender, Asheer Akhtar, was sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous tackle on Noah. Following this, Juan Pedro Benali’s team adopted a very defensive strategy to frustrate its opponents and secure a draw.

Kerala Blasters tried taking the numerical advantage as Aimen almost scoring twice in quick succession. One opportunity saw him go past an on-rushing Gurmeet only to get denied by a last ditch tackle from Michel Zabaco.

After this stalemate, both teams are on four points from three matches with one win, one loss and one draw. KBFC moves to fourth, while NEUFC climbs to fifth in the league table.

Related Topics

NorthEast United FC /

Kerala Blasters /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25 /

Noah Sadaoui

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises fter Ajaraie’s strike, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: West Indies 42/3 (8) in 142 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India beats Laos 2-0 but qualification not yet confirmed for Blue Colts
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF U17 Championship 2024 Final: India gears up for a spirited Bangladesh side in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises fter Ajaraie’s strike, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul returns to Chennaiyin FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gukesh becomes World No. 4 in FIDE live rating list after Arjun Erigaisi loses to Ediz Gurel
    Team Sportstar
  3. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises fter Ajaraie’s strike, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: West Indies 42/3 (8) in 142 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment