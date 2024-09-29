ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men

Kerala Blasters shared points with NorthEast United FC following a gripping 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

It was a high-intensity battle from the start, with both teams playing end-to-end football. However, the visitors made the more exciting plays, with Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez, and Danish Farooq combining in attack. The hosts then showed off its attacking prowess through Jithin Madathil Subran, Alaeddine Ajaraie and Guillermo.

After a tightly contested but goalless first half, Ajaraie broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. The Moroccan unleashed a powerful free-kick, which deceived KBFC goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who was caught off guard and allowed the ball to pass through his legs. The Highanders took the lead, with Ajaraie scoring his third goal in as many matches.

AS IT HAPPENED: NEUFC vs KBFC

However, the Tuskers responded swiftly, with Noah equalising just six minutes later. The Moroccan showcased his skill with a stunning left-footed strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the bottom corner.

The Highlanders’ defender, Asheer Akhtar, was sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous tackle on Noah. Following this, Juan Pedro Benali’s team adopted a very defensive strategy to frustrate its opponents and secure a draw.

Kerala Blasters tried taking the numerical advantage as Aimen almost scoring twice in quick succession. One opportunity saw him go past an on-rushing Gurmeet only to get denied by a last ditch tackle from Michel Zabaco.

After this stalemate, both teams are on four points from three matches with one win, one loss and one draw. KBFC moves to fourth, while NEUFC climbs to fifth in the league table.