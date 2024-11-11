NBA roundup: Celtics top Bucks despite Giannis’ 43 points

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and six assists to help the visiting Boston Celtics overcome a 17-point deficit and defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 18 points for the Celtics, who trailed 49-32 with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter. Pritchard made 5 of his 8 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee scored 40 points in the first quarter, but was held to 38 points in the second half. The Bucks trailed by three late in the game, but Jrue Holiday made two free throws with 1:35 to play to extend Boston’s lead to 109-104. Milwaukee was never closer than five the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who fell to 1-3 at home. Bobby Portis added 15 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee and Damian Lillard had 14 points and six assists.

Warriors 127, Thunder 116

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 36 points as visiting Golden State held off Oklahoma City.

Curry hit seven 3-pointers and finished 13-of-23 from the field for Golden State, which led by 30 late in the third quarter before Oklahoma City pulled within six with 4:46 remaining in the game. Jonathan Kuminga scored 12 of his 20 points for the Warriors in the second quarter and shot 8-of-11 from the field. De’Anthony Melton hit five of Golden State’s season-high-tying 21 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points but was just 6-of-17 from the field, including 1-for-5 in the fourth quarter.

Nuggets 122, Mavericks 120

Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, Michael Porter Jr. hit a go-ahead floater with 6.5 seconds left and host Denver overcame a big night from Kyrie Irving to beat Dallas.

Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Porter added 17 and Peyton Watson finished with 16 for the Nuggets, who swept a five-game homestand. Christian Braun scored 14 points, and Julian Strawther contributed 12.

Irving finished with a season-high 43 points on 17-for-22 shooting from the field. He made six of his eight 3-point attempts. Luka Doncic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Daniel Gafford scored 16 points and Klay Thompson finished with 10 for the Mavericks, who have dropped back-to-back games in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

Pacers 132, Knicks 121

Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 38 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 12 of his season-high 35 points in the fourth quarter and Indiana rode a late 3-point shooting barrage to beat New York in Indianapolis.

Mathurin, who had 11 points in the fourth quarter, hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and broke his previous career-high of 34 points, set most recently against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 26. Haliburton added a game-high 14 assists for his fifth double-double of the season for the Pacers.

Jalen Brunson (33 points, 10 assists) and Josh Hart (16 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for the Knicks, who have dropped three of their last four. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and nine rebounds while OG Anunoby scored 25 points.

Rockets 101, Pistons 99

Alperen Sengun had 27 points and 10 rebounds, leading visiting Houston past Detroit.

Tari Eason had 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Jalen Green tossed in 15 points for the Rockets. Dillon Brooks added 14 points and Fred VanVleet chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Pistons as his three-game triple-double streak ended. Isaiah Stewart contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. Malik Beasley had 15 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 10.

Magic 121, Wizards 94

Franz Wagner scored 23 points and his brother Moritz Wagner had 16 as host Orlando scored a season high in coasting past Washington.

It was the Magic’s second straight win without injured star Paolo Banchero, who last played Oct. 30 because of a torn oblique. Eleven different players scored for the Magic, six in double figures, with Cole Anthony scoring a season-high 16 off the bench. Starting center Goga Bitadze had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Washington has lost four in a row, and its scoring output was its lowest of the season. The Wizards’ starting lineup included three rookies (Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Carlton Carrington) and second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly, who scored 20.

76ers 107, Hornets 105 (OT)

Rookie Jared McCain scored a career-high 27 points to help Philadelphia top visiting Charlotte.

Guerschon Yabusele added 20 points for the 76ers, who continued to play without stars Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring). Paul George scored 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting and dished out nine assists for the Sixers, but he didn’t play in OT after logging 33 minutes in his continued return from a knee injury.

LaMelo Ball scored 38 points to pace Charlotte, which rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit and forced overtime on Ball’s corner 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Brandon Miller chipped in 22 points for the Hornets, while Grant Williams had 17 off the bench.

Heat 95, Timberwolves 94

Nikola Jovic converted a go-ahead three-point play with 7.8 seconds remaining and Miami held on for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

On the decisive play, Jovic sprinted toward the basket and caught an inbounds pass in stride from Duncan Robinson. Jovic finished at the rim and drew a foul against Timberwolves defender Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor for Miami, which ended a three-game losing streak. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points but made only 8 of 24 shots for Minnesota, which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Kings 127, Suns 118 (OT)

De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan each had eight points in overtime to account for all of Sacramento’s scoring in the extra period, leading the visiting Kings past short-handed Phoenix.

With Kevin Durant out at least two weeks after suffering a strained calf in Phoenix’s win at Dallas on Friday, the Suns squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and watched their seven-game winning streak end.

DeRozan finished with a season-best 34 points, while Fox had 21 to go along with 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal posted a team-high 28 points and Devin Booker finished with 23 points and 12 assists for Phoenix.

Lakers 123, Raptors 103

Anthony Davis scored 22 points and LeBron James added 19 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over visiting Toronto.

Davis’ point total came in 26 minutes before he departed with an eye injury in the third quarter after he was swiped across the face when he blocked a shot attempt by the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl.

Chris Boucher and RJ Barrett each scored 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 16 for the short-handed Raptors, who were without Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture), Garrett Temple (back) and Kelly Olynyk (back).

Grizzlies 134, Blazers 89

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in just 24 minutes of action to help Memphis roll past host Portland.

Jake LaRavia scored 18 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17 for the Grizzlies. Santi Aldama registered 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jaylen Wells also had 16 points for Memphis.

Jerami Grant scored 20 points for the Trail Blazers, who have dropped five of their past six games. Dalano Banton and Donovan Clingan added 13 points apiece for Portland.