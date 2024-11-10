NBA roundup: Cavaliers stay perfect, stun Nets for 11-0 start to the season

Evan Mobley collected 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who trailed by 13 early in the fourth quarter, extended its season-opening winning streak to 11 games with a 105-100 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Cleveland became the first team to open a season 11-0 since the Golden State Warriors won its first 24 games in 2015-16 en route to a 73-9 finish.

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and Darius Garland contributed 20, and Cleveland outscored the Nets 35-18 in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers shot 54.1 percent from the field for the game and made 14 of 18 shots (77.8 percent) in the final 12 minutes.

Dennis Schroder hit a triple to put Brooklyn up 85-72 just 46 seconds into the fourth quarter before Cleveland put together its ferocious rally.

Cameron Johnson had 23 points while Schroder and Cam Thomas added 22 apiece for the Nets. Brooklyn held a 96-89 lead with 4:24 left in the game following a 3 by Johnson, but the Cavaliers outscored the Nets 16-4 the rest of the way.

Bulls 125, Hawks 113

Zach LaVine returned to the lineup to score 18 points and sparked a late rally to help visiting Chicago overcome a 17-point second-half deficit and defeat Atlanta to end its four-game losing streak.

The balanced Bulls had eight players score in double figures, including Ayo Dosunmu, who had 19 points. Nikola Vucevic and Coby White each scored 18, with Vucevic adding 12 rebounds.

READ MORE | Cavs rout Warriors for 10-0 start to season

The Hawks got 20 points apiece from Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela, who had nine rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher scored 17 points and Trae Young had 14 to go along with 16 assists.

Jazz 111, Spurs 110

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Jordan Clarkson canned four key free throws in the final 12 seconds to help Utah beat host San Antonio.

Lauri Markkanen added 20 points for the Jazz. Clarkson finished with 16, John Collins had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Johnny Juzang notched 10 points.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Stephon Castle had 23 points, Devin Vassell scored 21, Keldon Johnson hit for 14 and Harrison Barnes tallied 10 in the loss.

Clippers 105, Raptors 103

Norman Powell and James Harden each scored 24 points and Los Angeles sent visiting Toronto to its third consecutive loss to start a five-game road trip.

Harden added 12 rebounds and a game-high seven assists as the Clippers extended their winning streak to four games. Kevin Porter Jr. came off the bench to register 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley had 12 points in the fourth quarter and matched Ochai Agbaji with a team-high 21 for the game. Gradey Dick scored 15, Chris Boucher had 14 off the bench and RJ Barrett added 13.