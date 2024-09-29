- September 29, 2024 19:42CORNER12’
Danish Farooq makes a run in behind from the midfield and gets the first corner of the night for KBFC.
Jimenez tries to get to the end of Noah’s delivery but fails to keep it on target.
- September 29, 2024 19:40CORNER10’
Samte earns NEUFC another corner but Phalguni’s delivery is overcooked.
- September 29, 2024 19:39CORNER8’
It has been a lively start to the match. Both sides are looking for their wingers to stretch each others defence.
The Highlanders gets the first corner of the match but fails to take advantage of it.
- September 29, 2024 19:355’
Noah with a left footed curler from outside the box tests Gurmeet in NEUFC goal. The first shot of the night comes from the explosive Moroccan.
- September 29, 2024 19:333’
The visitor are in their away strip (white), while the hosts are in their traditional red kit.
The Highlanders are looking for a fast start, Jithin with an attempted cross from the right flank which was delt well by the KBFC defence.
- September 29, 2024 19:30Kick-off
The first half between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati is under way.
- September 29, 2024 19:23Live action coming soon
Teams are ready to go, we are almost there. Stay tuned for live action from Guwahati.
- September 29, 2024 19:18NorthEast is ready
- September 29, 2024 18:46Guwahati is all set for a titanic clash
- September 29, 2024 18:44Blasters ready for the battle
- September 29, 2024 18:38Here’s the starting lineup of NorthEast United
- September 29, 2024 18:37Presenting the starting XI of Kerala Blasters
- September 29, 2024 18:10Live-streaming info
- September 29, 2024 18:10Kerala Blasters Predicted XI
Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez
- September 29, 2024 18:10NorthEast United predicted XI
Gurmeet (GK); Dinesh, Asheer, Zobaco, Tondonba; Bemammer, Mayakkannan; Parthib, Guillermo Jithin; Ajaraie
- September 29, 2024 18:10Where can you watch the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 29, 2024 18:10When and where will the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 29 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
- September 29, 2024 18:10Preview
NorthEast United hosts Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
The Highlanders have won one and lost one in their first two games, and are currently ninth in the table. Juan Pedro Benali’s started the league season with a positive approach and won its first game against Mohammedan SC, by a narrow margin of 0-1.
On the other hand, Blasters are just above the Durand Cup 2024 winners with three points from two matches. It will play its first away match of this season in Guwahati after winning the last match by netting a goal in the dying minutes of the match against East Bengal.Read the full Preview here
- September 29, 2024 18:10Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 0-0 KBFC; Noah, Jimenez lead Tuskers attack, Jithin starts for Highlanders
- ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Travis Head, Short open for Australia in chase of 310 vs England
- IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Women 16/0; Mandhana, Shafali open after West Indies opts to bowl
- AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India beats Laos 2-0 but qualification not yet confirmed for Blue Colts
- Indian sports wrap, September 29: Shubhankar Sharma moves up to T-44 in Spain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE