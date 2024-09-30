MagazineBuy Print

Carles Cuadrat resigns as East Bengal head coach after poor start to ISL 2024-25 season

Cuadrat ended East Bengal's 12-year drought, guiding the Red and Gold Brigade to the Kalinga Super Cup title in January earlier this year.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 12:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cuadrat guided East Bengal to the Super Cup earlier this year.
Cuadrat guided East Bengal to the Super Cup earlier this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Cuadrat guided East Bengal to the Super Cup earlier this year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Carles Cuadrat resigned as head coach of East Bengal, the club announced in an official statement on Monday.

Bino George will serve as the interim Head Coach as the Red and Gold searches for someone to replace the Spaniard as the club’s permanent head coach.

The club said it will make further announcements in due course.

Cuadrat ended East Bengal’s 12-year drought, guiding the Red and Gold Brigade to the Super Cup title in January earlier this year.

He also led the team to a runners-up finish in last year’s Durand Cup.

ALSO READ: AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers - India fails to qualify for Asian Cup despite beating Laos 2-0 in its last match

The Spaniard was under pressure as East Bengal started its Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with three straight losses against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. This is the Red and Golds’ worst start to an ISL campaign since its inaugural season in 2020-21, where it finished ninth.

After East Bengal’s last loss against FC Goa, which came in a home match, loud chants of ‘Go Back Carles!’ were aimed at the Spanish tactician from the stands at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal was the biggest spender in the transfer market by splashing Rs. 5.8 crore to acquire the services of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali. It also brought in prized overseas stars Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal and Hector Yuste.

Mr Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, “The Emami East Bengal FC management appreciates Coach Carles for guiding the team to the Kalinga Super Cup title and AFC continental competitions after a long hiatus. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

“The Emami East Bengal FC management requests the Red & Gold Brigade fans to support its interim Head Coach Bino George and the team to deliver better results,” the club added in its official statement.

