Jindal India becomes official sponsor of Hyderabad FC for ISL 2024-25 season

Jindal (India) Limited announced that it has become the principal sponsor of the Indian Super League (ISL) team, Hyderabad FC for the 2024-25 season on Monday.

“As the principal sponsor, we aspire to offer Hyderabad FC a robust platform to excel, not only on the field but off the field, as well. Both organisations have a shared vision of promoting growth and excellence in their respective fields while prioritizing teamwork and perseverance. This association is also in line with our endeavour to extend our unwavering support to promote community development, fitness and collaboration”, a spokesperson from Jindal (India) Limited said.

Hyderabad FC’s participation in the ISL this season was in doubt after the club was caught up in financial turmoil, which saw many players and staff not being paid their salaries. This led to the club being sanctioned and under a deadline to get a new sponsor, which would help the club get a much-needed financial injection and allow it to participate in the ISL.

“Being associated with a reputable company like Jindal (India) Limited bolsters brand Hyderabad FC amongst all present and potential stakeholders. It will also give the club a strong impetus to continue to strive for success in the India Football landscape”, said a Hyderabad FC spokesperson.