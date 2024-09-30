La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined with hip injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to miss a couple of weeks after his club diagnosed him with a hip muscle injury.

Spanish media estimate he will return mid-October after the impending international break, missing the Champions League visit to Lille on Wednesday and next weekend’s home La Liga match against Villarreal.

“After tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an abductor injury,” the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Atletico grabs last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid in interrupted derby

Courtois sustained the injury during Madrid’s derby 1-1 draw at rival Atletico in La Liga on Sunday, a match in which he was also targeted by home fans of his former club who threw objects including lighters at him.

The Belgian goalkeeper spent most of last season out with a severe knee injury but returned in time to start in Madrid’s Champions League final triumph.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is poised to fill in for Courtois as he did last season.