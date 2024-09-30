MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA President slams EC members for not felicitating Olympic medallists

India secured six medals, including two historic bronze by young shooter Manu Bhaker, but Usha said the “EC does not want to celebrate their success,” and it makes her “very sad.”

Published : Sep 30, 2024 15:21 IST , NEW DELHI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, particularly those who are former athletes.
Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, particularly those who are former athletes. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP
infoIcon

Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, particularly those who are former athletes. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Monday said it is “deeply concerning” that the Executive Committee members failed to honour Olympic medallists and accused the Finance Committee of blocking funds intended to support Indian athletes’ preparation for the Paris Games.

India secured six medals, including two historic bronze by young shooter Manu Bhaker, but Usha said the “EC does not want to celebrate their success,” and it makes her “very sad.”

“These athletes have made the nation proud, and it is the responsibility of the IOA to celebrate their achievements with the respect they deserve. It is deeply concerning that, even after returning home in mid-August, the EC has failed to discuss or take any steps towards organising a formal felicitation ceremony,” she said in a statement.

She revealed that a proposal for a preparatory grant of Rs 2 lakh for each Olympic-bound athlete and Rs 1 lakh for each coach had been blocked by the Finance Committee, notably by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

“I strongly believe that this grant would have given our athletes and their coaches the support they needed in the crucial period leading up to the Olympic Games.

“The refusal to disburse these funds reflects a lack of understanding of the needs of athletes and shows a complete disregard for their preparation and well-being,” she stated.

ALSO READ: Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2

Highlighting the contrast with previous leadership, Usha pointed out that a successful felicitation ceremony was organised for the seven medallists from the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If my predecessors could celebrate the achievements of our athletes during a global pandemic, what is stopping the current EC members from doing the same? These medallists have worked tirelessly to bring honour to our nation, and they deserve to be acknowledged.”

Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, particularly those who are former athletes.

“As someone who has represented India on the world stage, I understand the importance of recognising the hard work, sacrifices, and victories of our athletes. It is disheartening to see that others in positions of power, especially those who have also worn the national colours, are failing to uphold this duty.”

The IOA had planned to award each medallist between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, with coaches receiving Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh as part of the official felicitation.

“By not following through on these plans, the IOA is letting down the athletes who have made our country proud. I urge the Executive Committee to take immediate action and ensure that our athletes receive the honours and recognition they deserve.” She reaffirmed her commitment to stand by the athletes, saying: “Our athletes are the heart and soul of Indian sport. I will not rest until they are given the due respect, support, and acknowledgement they have earned.” On Saturday, 12 members of the Executive Council sent a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an “autocratic” manner after she rejected their demand to remove Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO during a contentious meeting.

Usha called the accusations “malicious and false,” asserting that they aimed to undermine her leadership and the efforts to improve Indian sports. On Sunday, she criticised the dissenting council members for prioritising personal power and financial gain over the welfare of the sport.

In a press release, Usha on Sunday alleged that several of these EC members have questionable track records, including accusations of gender bias and instances of sexual harassment against them.

Related Topics

PT Usha /

IOA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kohli survives run-out, IND brings up fastest 150 ever; BAN 233
    Team Sportstar
  2. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA President slams EC members for not felicitating Olympic medallists
    PTI
  3. Antoine Griezmann retires from international football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Six players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA President slams EC members for not felicitating Olympic medallists
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 30: Indian shooters win two bronze medals in junior worlds to stay on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. Enter ‘The Legend’: Santos enters UFC featherweight, a division stacked with quality fighters
    Nigamanth P
  4. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA president says, members ‘more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain’
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 29: Shubhankar Sharma moves up to T-44 in Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Kohli survives run-out, IND brings up fastest 150 ever; BAN 233
    Team Sportstar
  2. PT Usha vs Executive Council: IOA President slams EC members for not felicitating Olympic medallists
    PTI
  3. Antoine Griezmann retires from international football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Six players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment